Selvajes

Siroco
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12
About

Selvajes es una banda madrileña de Indie Rock que va a presentar las nuevas canciones del que será su segundo disco en la mítica Sala Siroco en el corazón de Madrid el próximo viernes 14 de junio.

Con un show enérgico y con sus canciones coreables, ¡te ha...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Selvajes
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

