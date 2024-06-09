Top track

Naël Kaced - When They Catch Me

Naël Kaced

La Boule Noire
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Sa voix soul, façonnée par les nombreux artistes Gospel qu'il a écoutés en grandissant, se mêle à sa plume habile, inspirée par des poètes comme Oscar Wilde, et d'autres auteurs-compositeurs comme Frank Ocean ou Amy Winehouse.

Déjà en tournée avec Jeanne...

Tout public
Présenté par Tetra.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Naël Kaced

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

