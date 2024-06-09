DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sa voix soul, façonnée par les nombreux artistes Gospel qu'il a écoutés en grandissant, se mêle à sa plume habile, inspirée par des poètes comme Oscar Wilde, et d'autres auteurs-compositeurs comme Frank Ocean ou Amy Winehouse.
Déjà en tournée avec Jeanne...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.