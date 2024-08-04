DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Stalag 13's history can be traced all the way back to 1981 when original vocalist Ron Baird founded the band in Oxnard, California. Along with Dr. Know, Agression, and Ill Repute, Stalag 13 is considered one of the Big 4 Nardcore bands, influencing bands t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.