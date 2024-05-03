DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Behind Closed Doors at Artspace

ArtSpace
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Want to find out what happens behind closed doors?

For one night only, we'll be taking over the intimate Public Art Space, a Progressive, Avant-Garde Dance Club within Public Hotel, featuring state of the art sound and visual effects.

Due to capacity, th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91 & Club Rudy's
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ArtSpace

215 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

