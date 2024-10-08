Top track

Hiatus Kaiyote - By Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hiatus Kaiyote

Eventim Apollo
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£44.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hiatus Kaiyote - By Fire
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music

Hiatus Kaiyote

Plus Special Guests

Price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

This is a 14+ event. Seated: Under 15 with an Adult 18+
Presented by Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hiatus Kaiyote

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.