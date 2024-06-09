Top track

Jamie Jones - June 9 - Chinatown

Gin Ling Way
Sun, 9 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$71.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Jamie Jones

In his sets and tracks, Welsh DJ and producer Jamie Jones champions a melodic techno sound. He is also a cofounder of house label Hot Creations; and heads up his own global events series, Paradise, which has touched down at DC-10, Tomorrowland, The Warehou Read more

Event information

JAMIE JONES - JUNE 9TH

GIN LING WAY - CHINATOWN - DTLA

INTIMATE SHOW - LIMITED CAPACITY

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Future Primitive.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Jones

Venue

Gin Ling Way

451 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

