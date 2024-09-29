Top track

Sex Drugs and Fecal Gore

Gutalax

1720
Sun, 29 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Guttalax is a medication for the treatment of constipation and to facilitate bowel evacuation in certain conditions when necessary.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Church of the 8th Day and The Elegy Ensemble
Lineup

Gutalax

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open5:00 pm
854 capacity

