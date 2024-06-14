DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at Flower Gala DC on Friday, June 14th, 10pm at Songbyrd Music House in Washington DC. Experience a night of live performances by Stalley, DJ Bri Mafia, Master Fresh DJ, and more, celebrating the cannabis flower industry. Brought to you by Andimwis...
