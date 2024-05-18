DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ. Photographer. Author. The Running Back favourite, Krystal Klear, celebrates the release of his empowering and earnest new book "Building Walls Out Of Paper" with an intimate play beneath the Hackney Arches.
**
💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY
�...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.