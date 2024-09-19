DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LXSTBØY

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Scruff of the Neck presents

LXSTBØY

Listen: https://spoti.fi/3QDwCjO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/areyoulostlikeme
Instagram: @areyoulostlikeme
Twitter: @areulostlikeme

Thursday 19 September 2024 | The Old Blue Last, London
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

