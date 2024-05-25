Top track

Louie Vega - Cosmic Witch (feat. Anané) - Mochakk Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ritual w/ Anané & Louie Vega: Open Air

Sunset Park Rooftop
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Louie Vega - Cosmic Witch (feat. Anané) - Mochakk Remix
Got a code?

About

The Ritual with Anané & Louie Vega returns to Sunset Park Rooftop on Memorial Day Weekend to launch rooftop season in NYC.

Anané and Louie Vega are both highly accomplished as DJs, Artists, Producers and Label Owners. They are quadruple threats who have h...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records, Dance.Here.Now. and Trust Us Entertainment.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anané, “Little” Louie Vega

Venue

Sunset Park Rooftop

14b 53rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.