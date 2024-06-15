DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
rally 💫 music for movement and gathering, not escape. featuring bass-driven music like jersey club, baile funk, jungle, dancehall, rap, and anything that gets you sweating. for our community, allies welcome.
Line-up:
GENG PTP
Mengze
AFK (Live)
amitam...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.