DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Foxxes

New Cross Inn
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Of Course & New Cross Live presents

Black Foxxes
linktr.ee/blackfoxxes

Plus support TBA

Saturday 6th July
New Cross Inn
6pm Doors

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Of Course / New Cross Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.