DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Orlando Weeks is known for both his musical and visual work.
The concert at the Copeland Gallery will offer a unique and immersive experience.
An intimate performance in a space that is exhibiting the visual work that Weeks has been making to accompany a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.