Silver Arrow Band

DROM
Tue, 20 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
Free

About

The Silver Arrow Band are live music experts, wedding enthusiasts, and party starters, infusing every event with energy and full dance floors. They’re here to make your wedding the greatest party of your life! The Silver Arrows are a premium, customizable...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

