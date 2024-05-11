Top track

Jaisiel - El Amanecer (Tenerife ’89 Mix)

Ears on Earth ft. Fatal

Club Malasaña
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €20

About

Adéntrate en la residencia mensual de Ears On Earth en el Club Malasaña, donde Jaisiel y Danilo preparan una noche inolvidable junto a invitados de primera de la escena underground internacional.

  • Entrada individual (incluye consumición hasta la 1:30).

-...

Evento para mayores de 25 años (necesario DNI).
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

jaisiel

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

