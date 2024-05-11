DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE DEVILS

TT Liquor Store
Sat, 11 May, 3:00 pm
FilmLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In seventeenth century France, Father Urbain Grandier (Oliver Reed), uses his powers to protect the city of Loudun from destruction at the hands of the establishment. Soon, he stands accused of the demonic possession of Sister Jeanne (Vanessa Redgrave), wh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
TT Liquor Store

TT Liquor Store , 17B Kingsland Road, Shoreditch , London E2 8AA
Doors open3:00 pm

