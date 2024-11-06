Top track

Stigma

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ufomammut + Dahuz

Le Molotov
Wed, 6 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€19.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stigma
Got a code?

About

Ufomammut, formé à la fin des années 90 par Poia et Urlo, incarne depuis plus de vingt ans une fusion unique entre puissance et subtilité, créant un son cosmique et futuriste.

Leur nouvel album, "Fenice", symbolise la renaissance perpétuelle, marquant éga...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 48 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dahuz, Ufomammut

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.