Top track

Mama Oh No - Early Warning Sister

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mama Oh No

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mama Oh No - Early Warning Sister
Got a code?

About

Mama Oh No are a 4-piece British and Danish space-age, 50’s, R&B, soul band from Norfolk, England. The band formed in 2019 when Jack met Simon whilst looking for a drummer. Eli joined shortly after and Tordi, the band’s newest member, is the younger sister...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mama Oh No

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.