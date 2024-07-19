Top track

FUSS

Ivory

1720
Fri, 19 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Andy Caboche is IVORY, the bass music powerhouse unleashing innovative subsonic sounds onto the electronic scene. With an overflowing catalog of trailblazing solo releases, genre-bending remixes, and A-list collaborations, IVORY has solidified his place as...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HOSTILE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Jiqui, Skittlez, SQISHI and 3 more

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

