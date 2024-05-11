Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disorder Club Night

The Lexington
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.12

About

DISORDER, one of London's most loved indie club nights, erupts at The Lexington on the 2nd Sat of each month! A Disordered mix of the best Indie, Alt Pop, Electro and 80's Pop Hits till 4am!

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID required).
Presented by Disorder.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
200 capacity

