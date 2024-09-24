Top track

Terry Reid

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“There are only three things happening in England. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Terry Reid.” - Aretha Franklin (1968)

Terry Reid is widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists this country has ever produced. His concerts should be a cherished...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terry Reid

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

