Mick Wigfall and The Toxics + Guest

Le Molotov
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mick Wigfall, né à Londres en 1964, a fait ses débuts dans le monde de la musique en collaborant avec divers groupes de rock, notamment les Guana Bats et The Cobras. Membre fondateur des Enforcers, il a partagé la scène avec des icônes du rock & roll telle...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mick Wigfall and The Toxics

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

