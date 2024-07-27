DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tim Cappello has been a professional musician, specializing in saxophone and vocals for over 50 years.
He was born in Silver Lake New York, just about 20 miles from NYC
He attended The New England Conservatory Of Music in Boston and studied with jazz gre
Read more
TIM CAPPELLO (The Lost Boys)
w/ DJ Shellvira
Saturday Juily, 27, 2024
Door at 7:30 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
ALL AGES
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.