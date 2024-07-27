Top track

TIM CAPPELLO (The Lost Boys) w/ DJ Shellvira

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 27 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Tim Cappello

Tim Cappello has been a professional musician, specializing in saxophone and vocals for over 50 years.

He was born in Silver Lake New York, just about 20 miles from NYC

He attended The New England Conservatory Of Music in Boston and studied with jazz gre Read more

Event information

TIM CAPPELLO (The Lost Boys)

w/ DJ Shellvira

Saturday Juily, 27, 2024

Door at 7:30 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

ALL AGES

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
Lineup

Tim Cappello

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

