Luvre47

Columbiahalle
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**Danke für Alles Tour 2024
**
LUVRE47 kommt aus einer Gegend, in der es keine Hilfe ist, Schafe zu zählen, um einzuschlafen. Einer in der man Scheine zählt, um den steigenden Mieten gerecht zu werden. Einer Gegend, die gar nichts mit dem Berlin zu tun hat...

This is all ages
Presented by Loft Concerts GmbH x dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luvre47

Venue

Columbiahalle

Columbiadamm 13-21, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

