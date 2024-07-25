Top track

Psycho - Meat Market

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Psycho, Holy Cost, Practical Gore

Alchemy
Thu, 25 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Psycho - Meat Market
Got a code?

About

PSYCHO-- Boston thrash-grind legends

HOLY COST-- Montreal gore-grind

PRACTICAL GORE-- Rhode Island horror movie-fueled gore metal

All ages
Riotous Outburst and Intrinsic Events Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Psycho

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.