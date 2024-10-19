DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Transmission:The Sound of Joy Division

The Assembly Leamington
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsRoyal Leamington Spa
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TRANSMISSION: the sound ofJOY DIVISION

“Unknown Pleasures” 45th Anniversary Concert

Playing the album in its entirety + other classics by Joy Division.

Devoted to recreating the atmosphere of a live Joy Division gig, Transmission emulate the sound of on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Transmission

Venue

The Assembly Leamington

Spencer St, Royal Leamington Spa, Leamington Spa CV31 3NF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.