Reservoir

Last Apollo

Sebright Arms
Mon, 27 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50

Reservoir
About

Last Apollo, a.k.a Lucy Rice, has crafted an astounding live show that has lead to an organic & loyal cult following. After her move to London, she's looking to take her delicate and raw sound to venues all across the capital!

She'll be joined by Drive Yo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Casa Faro
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tamesis, Last Apollo

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

