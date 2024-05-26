DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrodesi

Scala
Sun, 26 May, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£14.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🚨 ON SALE NOW!🚨

Afrodesi returns to take over one of London’s most iconic venues for our biggest event since our sold out show at Electric Ballroom Camden with B Young!

Bank Holiday Weekend - BE THERE! 😏✌🏾

📍 @ScalaLDN

📆 BANK HOLIDAY SUN 26th MAY...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by URBAN DESI EVENTS
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends4:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.