So Fetch - Summer Rooftop Party (Manchester)

Kable Club
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyManchester
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

So Fetch Summer Rooftop Party <3

Manchester, you are So Fetch!

We are so excited to announce that we'll be doing a huge 2000s rooftop party!

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong.

So Fetch is h...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kable Club

11-13 New Wakefield St, Manchester M1 5NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

