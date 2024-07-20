Top track

Mutilation Barbecue - Dying

Mutilation Barbecue, Bowel Erosion, and more

Lucky 13 Saloon
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:00 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SAINT VITUS PRESENTS: Mutilation Barbecue from Ohio are in town for a night of EXTREME METAL MADNESS!!!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mutilation Barbecue

Venue

Lucky 13 Saloon

644 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, New York 11217, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

