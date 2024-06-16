Top track

Mobile

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meredith Rounsley & Nanseera

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mobile
Got a code?

About

Meredith Rounsley & Nanseera live at Eddie's Attic!

Meredith Rounsley

Meredith Rounsley makes organic indie pop music balanced on the knife edge of introspection and growth. A staple in the New Nashville music scene, Meredith’s Soft Animals, Strong Chemi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nanseera

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.