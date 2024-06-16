DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Meredith Rounsley & Nanseera live at Eddie's Attic!
Meredith Rounsley
Meredith Rounsley makes organic indie pop music balanced on the knife edge of introspection and growth. A staple in the New Nashville music scene, Meredith’s Soft Animals, Strong Chemi...
