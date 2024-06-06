Top track

Chaepter - Habits (The Best In People)

Chaepter / Laikaa / Hollow Bastion

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Chaepter
Laikaa
Hollow Bastion
My Sister. The Heron

$15 ADV // $18.50 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

17+
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
My Sister, The Heron, Hollow Bastion, Laikaa and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

