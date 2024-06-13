Top track

Hal Shallo & Danny Chaska - Madrid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danny Chaska + support

The Hackney Social
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30

About

Join rising star Danny Chaska for an unmissable night at The Hackney Social!

Since his arrival onto the underground hip-hop scene, 20-year-old Danny Chaska has been captivating audiences with his unique blend of smooth rapping and jazzy instrumentals 🎷...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Chaska, Stacy N.K.R

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

