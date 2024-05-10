DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bristol based party-starters Can You Dance? make their London debut with a lineup consisting of CYD? favourites alongside friends & family.
Lineup:
K2RAH
Kayze
DJ Shyz
Wilfy D b2b DJ Stolen
Expect - Dancehall, Amapiano, UK Funky, House, RnB, Garag...
