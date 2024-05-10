DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Can You Dance?

Queen of the South
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bristol based party-starters Can You Dance? make their London debut with a lineup consisting of CYD? favourites alongside friends & family.

Lineup:

K2RAH
Kayze
DJ Shyz
Wilfy D b2b DJ Stolen

Expect - Dancehall, Amapiano, UK Funky, House, RnB, Garag...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Can You Dance? & Queen of the South
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

