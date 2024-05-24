DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bleary Eyed / Harvey Waters / 22º Halo

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bleary Eyed is Shoegaze ableton backed project from philadelphia with a single “2 True” out last month

https://open.spotify.com/track/2epoyIW5CAi7wb0H2PohMv?si=n60-WqZjRkurfoi2UgX4AQ

Harvey Waters, Earth tone goth from Chicago

https://harveywaters.bandc...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

22° Halo, Harvey Waters, Bleary Eyed

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

