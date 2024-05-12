DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tamesis 'Magna Mater' EP Launch Party + Tuval and the Sands

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Neopsychedelic folk-rock coven Tamesis celebrate the release of their EP ‘Magna Mater’ (the Great Mother): A series of spiritual, voyaging journeys through tender, sweeping folk-ballads and fret-shredding acid rock: bewitching psychedelia that accounts the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tamesis

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

