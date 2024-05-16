DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Heat House: AQUTIE, Wemi, Khalil

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Heat House is an experience curated by Aqutie and Wemi in which they seek to present dance music across the African Diaspora.

By elevating the global resonance of African House Music, their mission is to cultivate widespread appreciation, ignite passion,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Heat House.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

