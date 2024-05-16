DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Heat House is an experience curated by Aqutie and Wemi in which they seek to present dance music across the African Diaspora.
By elevating the global resonance of African House Music, their mission is to cultivate widespread appreciation, ignite passion,...
