Amanda Whiting (Album Launch)

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11
About

The rising spiritual jazz harpist following on from the paths forged by Sun Ra, Ashby and Coltrane.

Taking in an array of hypnotising sonics from the worlds of jazz; from fusion to spiritual and beyond, Whiting is one of the most exciting new artists in t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Amanda Whiting, Aidan Thorne, John Reynolds and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG

Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

