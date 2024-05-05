DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RnB SZN is here, and we’re bringing you the sweet sounds of RnB, Hip-Hop, Slow Dancehall, Afrobeats. The old, the new, the songs you’ve probably sung in the shower and the songs you’ve grown up dancing to. It’s a vibe, dance, and fun in London’s best venue...
