¡Prepárate para la fiesta más esperada de Afrobeats y Amapiano en Barcelona! 🔥 ¡Wahala “may the 4th be with you” está aquí! Esta vez, despertaremos Barcelona. Guarda la fecha:
Detalles de los boletos:
1ra fase: 14€ (incluye una bebida 🍹)
2da fase: 16€...
