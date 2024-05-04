DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wahala

Showroom Fashion Bar
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Prepárate para la fiesta más esperada de Afrobeats y Amapiano en Barcelona! 🔥 ¡Wahala “may the 4th be with you” está aquí! Esta vez, despertaremos Barcelona. Guarda la fecha:

Detalles de los boletos:

1ra fase: 14€ (incluye una bebida 🍹)

2da fase: 16€...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Party Tour Barcelona.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Enny, Ginja

Venue

Showroom Fashion Bar

Carrer D'alfons Xii 8, 08006 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

