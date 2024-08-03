DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dance Yrself Clean to bags of danceable post punk, new wave and electro sounds til 3am
Be there, dance square...
LCD Soundsystem // Crack Cloud // Boy Harsher // Fat White Family // New Order // Depeche Mode // Fontaines D.C // Joy Division // The Clash...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.