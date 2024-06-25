DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Havana Música (Dance Edition) with Haila Mompié

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Haila Mompié is currently one of the world’s best soneras of her generation, widely considered to have the most powerful voice in latin music.

Beginning with the group Septeto Tradition in 1991, she wowed audiences with her voice and charisma and embarked...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.