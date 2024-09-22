DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Heather Peace - Acoustically Live (Matinee Show)

Patterns
Sun, 22 Sept, 2:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Musician, actress, producer and LGBT+ icon, Heather Peace, has announced a special set of dates in September 2024. The shows will be primarily of an acoustic style and Heather will be joined on-stage by her long-time live collaborator, Michael Clancy, on g...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KT Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heather Peace

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

