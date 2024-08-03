DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

13 years Genetikk - the legacy

Mercedes-Benz Museum
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsStuttgart
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GENETIKK - 13 Years

Wir feiern 13 Jahre Genetikk! Die Band zeigt deutlich, dass Stillstand und Recycling nie Teil ihrer Philosophie sein werden. Live sind die Jungs mit aller Garantie Abriss und Spektakel pur. Erlebe Genetikk bei einem Open Air Konzert in...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Genetikk

Venue

Mercedes-Benz Museum

Mercedesstraße 100, 70372 Stuttgart, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.