Cardiff Psych and Noise Festival

The Moon
24 May - 26 May
CARDIFF PSYCH & NOISE FEST
Fri 24 - Sun 26 May 2024
The Moon, Cardiff (18+)

Our celebration of psychedelic, noisy, weird & experimental sounds on Womanby Street.

Fri 24 May 6pm
THE BRACKISH
SPIT HOOD
AARONSON
PENNY RICH
MAY SWOON
PURPLE S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Memorials, Sunfruits, Karkara and 3 more

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

