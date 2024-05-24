DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CARDIFF PSYCH & NOISE FEST
Fri 24 - Sun 26 May 2024
The Moon, Cardiff (18+)
Our celebration of psychedelic, noisy, weird & experimental sounds on Womanby Street.
Fri 24 May 6pm
THE BRACKISH
SPIT HOOD
AARONSON
PENNY RICH
MAY SWOON
PURPLE S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.