Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch

Band on the Wall
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
TalkManchester
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FORM Presents

Nobody’s Empire: an evening with Stuart Murdoch

In celebration of his debut novel - Readings, Songs & a Live Q&A

Price includes a £1 venue restoration levy.

14+ (U16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stuart Murdoch

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

