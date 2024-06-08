DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London! We are excited to return to the capital in time for summer for a special outdoor mini-festival! On Saturday 8th June Cafe Mambo Ibiza are back for a special day & night open air street summer fiesta at one of Londons hottest & most unique locations...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.