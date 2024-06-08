Top track

Brandon Block, Continuous DJ Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cafe Mambo Ibiza Open Air Summer Fiesta London

LDN EAST
Sat, 8 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brandon Block, Continuous DJ Mix
Got a code?

About

London! We are excited to return to the capital in time for summer for a special mini-festival! On Saturday 8th June Cafe Mambo Ibiza are back for a special day & night open air street summer fiesta at one of Londons hottest & most unique locations, LDN Ea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Resonate Media.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brandon Block, Lisa Loud, Bongo Ben

Venue

LDN EAST

30 Bidder Street, Newham, London, E16 4SH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.