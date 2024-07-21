Top track

Kodoku

Mia Joy & Mei Semones

Eulogy
Sun, 21 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$19.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Mia Joy & Mei Semones

Sunday, July 21st, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Mia Joy

‘Celestial Mirror,’ the new EP by Mia Joy, sees the Chicago-based musician move from one stage to the next, as she...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mia Joy, Mei Semones

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

